Karnataka police unearth huge cache of explosives at farmhouse in Bagalkot, two arrested

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Bagalkot Rural Police unearthed a huge cache of explosive material stored in a farmhouse in Honnakatti village near Bagalkot on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a farmhouse in a field located on the outskirts of Honnakatti village, which is around 7 km from the district headquarters. The cops found about 500 kg of explosives which were stored illegally in a farmhouse.

Two persons have been arrested and the police are searching for the main accused who is at large. The arrested duo are Vijay, 30, and Manjunath, 30, both farmers and residents of old Bagalkot town.

According to police, “Based on reliable information, a raid was carried out. Around 500 kg of explosives including 250 kg of gunpowder, 150 kg of sodium nitrate, 52 kg of charcoal powder and 50 kg of sulphur have been found in the house in a field.”

A case has been registered in Bagalkot Rural Police Station.

“Prima facie it is suspected that the explosives were procured illegally and supplied for surrounding granites and stone quarries. The accused don’t have any license for the supply of explosives. Two persons has been arrested and the main accused will be nabbed as soon as possible. The source of these explosives is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway,” stated SP Lokesh Jagalasar, speaking to The New Indian Express.