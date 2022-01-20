Only notified doctors will give information on COVID-19: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the aim of regulating medical health professionals from giving out wrong information on COVID-19 to the public, both in person and on social media, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that a team of 15 "official spokespersons" from Bengaluru is being formed and only they will be authorised to speak to the media on the COVID-19 situation.

Explaining that a few medical practitioners were giving incomplete, inaccurate and unsubstantiated information and contradicting statements on COVID-19, which were not only causing confusion among the public but also deviates from well laid-out guidelines issued by the Health and Revenue Departments, Dr Sudhakar stressed that the government order with names of doctors has been signed and will be issued soon to the media.

"The team will consist of 15 doctors from both private and government sectors. Also, doctors from districts who have proper information on COVID-19 have been notified in the order," Dr Sudhakar added.