Tentative schedule for Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams out, here are the details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the tentative schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 preparatory exams.

The examinations are scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 26.

Previously, KSEEB had also released the dates for the SSLC final exams, which will take place from March 28 to April 11.

The announcement comes amid the possibility of schools and colleges reopening, as hinted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

Timetable

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)