STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tentative schedule for Karnataka SSLC preparatory exams out, here are the details

The examinations are scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 26

Published: 20th January 2022 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image of students taking an exam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the tentative schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 preparatory exams.

The examinations are scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 26.

Previously, KSEEB had also released the dates for the SSLC final exams, which will take place from March 28 to April 11.

The announcement comes amid the possibility of schools and colleges reopening, as hinted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.

Timetable

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC preparatory exams Karnataka SSLC exams
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp