STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP MLA from Belagavi North booked for violating COVID norms

Meanwhile, though a case is registered against Benake for violating norms, he is busy campaigning for BJP candidates for the Assembly polls in the neighboring state of Goa. 

Published: 21st January 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake

Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The BJP MLA from Belagavi North constituency, Anil Benake, has been booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines and the weekend curfew brought in regulation by the State Government.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against Benake at Camp police station in Belagavi. He had reportedly participated as the chief guest at an event marking the coronation of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaja as the Maratha emperor on January 16, at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle here, though a weekend curfew was in force.

Over 20 people had gathered for the ceremony, but none of them had masks on, nor did they maintain any social distance. When this act of an elected representative was trolled on social media, personnel from the Camp police station registered a suo moto FIR under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

While the State Government is strictly implementing COVID norms to control coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the MLA has allegedly continued to participate in various public functions over the past few days. 

Benake was the chief guest at the inauguration of a buffalo race and also at the valedictory function, which was organised on the occasion of Makara Sankranti recently. Hundreds of people had participated in this event, which was held on January 14. 

Meanwhile, though a case is registered against Benake for violating norms, he is busy campaigning for BJP candidates for the Assembly polls in the neighboring state of Goa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaja Belagavi North BJP MLA COVID19 Coronavirus Anil Benake
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp