Centre seeks Karnataka government's opinion on proposed changes to IAS cadre rule

Published: 21st January 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre in a letter on Wednesday has sought the Karnataka government's opinion regarding the proposed amendment to the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, amid mounting criticism from some states regarding the issue.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told The New Indian Express that the state has received the letter and the response would be sent soon.

On January 12, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had written to all the States on the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules and sought their opinions by January 25. The letter comes as the Centre grapples with an acute shortage of IAS officers available for central deputation.

Some states like West Bengal and Kerala have strongly opposed the move, stating that it is against the spirit of federalism. "The thrill of working in New Delhi is different from the state. The exposure during central deputation is enormous as compared to the straightjacketed experience in the state," said former IAS officer K Jairaj.

He said the Centre's proposal could be an effort to retain the All-India character of civil services because of lopsided representation from all states. "There are more officers in the Centre from North and North-Eastern states than Southern States and Maharashtra," he added.

Former DGP DV Guruprasad, pointed out that 40 per cent of the senior-level posts in any state cadre is reserved for central deputation, called deputation reserve. "When this strength is unutilised, it will create problems of cadre management in the states," he added.

