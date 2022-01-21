STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 restrictions: Karnataka minister hints at chances of reopening schools soon

Nagesh said the government had been contemplating on reopening schools based on data which suggests a lesser impact of the Omicron variant on children.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:40 AM

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state is witnessing a spiral in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday hinted at the possibility of reopening schools soon.

However, a final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai based on suggestions by a panel of experts, he quickly added.

The state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 is scheduled to meet on Friday. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the issue of reopening schools has been considered by the experts, but added that the CM will take a final decision after Friday's meeting. 

Nagesh said the government had been contemplating on reopening schools based on data which suggests a lesser impact of the Omicron variant on children. According to sources, schools will have the option to choose between offline and online classes.

However, strict measures will be taken to ensure safety of children in schools where clusters have been reported. The minister said that online classes will continue in schools where clusters or positive cases have been reported.

The government had ordered schools in Bengaluru to be shut till January 31. However, Classes 10, 11 and 12 were allowed to function in the light of the upcoming board exams and to encourage children to get vaccinated.

The minister said that COVID-19 cases in this wave have mostly affected children in the 0-4 age group and children of other age groups have had a lesser impact.

