Karnataka government to lift weekend curfew from January 22, night curfew to continue

Revenue Minister R Ashok said though Covid positive cases are increasing, hospitalisation is less than five percent. Taking this as the criteria, they have decided to lift the weekend curfew.

Published: 21st January 2022

Healthcare workers collect swab samples of people at KR Market amid rising cases in Bengaluru

Healthcare workers collect swab samples of people at KR Market amid rising cases in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major decision, the Karnataka government has decided to lift the weekend curfew from January 22. However, night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am. Schools can open across the state, except in Bengaluru. Schools with fewer positive cases shall be opened in other districts.

After a meeting lasting 2.5 hours with experts, ministers and officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to lift the weekend curfew. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashok said though Covid positive cases are increasing, hospitalisation is less than five percent. Taking this as the criteria, they have decided to lift the weekend curfew as per the suggestion of experts. He, however, said that if the number of hospitalisations increases, they might have to review the decision.

Meanwhile, Education Minister BC Nagesh said the positivity rate among children between 5 years and 15 years is six per cent. Except a few districts, most are having a positivity rate of less than five percent. Bengaluru Urban has 14.12 per cent.

