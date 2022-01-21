Karnataka  HC asks state not to take coercive action against Vihan Direct Selling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government and police not to take any coercive action against Vihan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd, an e-commerce direct selling company, based on FIRs and other proceedings till the issue on applicability of the Karnataka Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act is adjudicated by the court.

Passing the interim order after hearing a petition filed by the company questioning the legality of invoking the provisions of the act against the company, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the company to cooperate with the investigation taken up by the authorities.

The company moved the court on the grounds that it is a e-commerce based direct selling company and not a financial establishment to invoke the provisions of the act against it.