STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka  HC asks state not to take coercive action against Vihan Direct Selling

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government and police not to take any coercive action against Vihan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd,

Published: 21st January 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government and police not to take any coercive action against Vihan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd, an e-commerce direct selling company, based on FIRs and other proceedings till the issue on applicability of the Karnataka Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act is adjudicated by the court.  

Passing the interim order after hearing a petition filed by the company questioning the legality of invoking the provisions of the act against the company, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the company to cooperate with the investigation taken up by the authorities.  

The company moved the court on the grounds that it is a e-commerce based direct selling company and not a financial establishment to invoke the provisions of the act against it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court Vihan Direct Selling Financial Establishment Act
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp