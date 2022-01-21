Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra warns cops of associating with anti-social elements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Following the involvement of two policemen in a drug case recently, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has warned of initiating strict action against police staff who associate themselves with anti-social elements.

He was speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for new buildings to be constructed for Chamrajpet and Chikpet traffic police stations, on Thursday.

Replying to a question about the involvement of policemen in some criminal cases, Jnanendra said, "Our government has zero tolerance towards such attitude. Because of a few black sheep, the entire force which has a strength of more than one lakh will get a bad name. Those staff who join hands with anti-social elements and indulge in criminal activities will be dealt with an iron hand."

He said that he has sought a report into the incident in which police staff tried to extort drug peddlers near the CM's residence and will initiate action against the errant staff based on the report. "Suspension is not enough for those who are supposed to protect law but themselves indulge in criminal activities. Such people should not continue in the police force," the minister added.

Case handed over to CCB

The major drug peddling case involving two police constables was handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday for a detailed probe. Inspector Ashwath Gowda and his junior officer Veerabhadrappa Swamy attached to the RT Nagar police station were suspended on Wednesday as they allegedly tried to dilute the case.

A senior police officer said that City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant took strong exception about the investigation and directed the CCB to conduct a detailed probe. "The officers did not seek custody of the accused constables Shivakumar and Santosh for questioning though it was an important case and needed in-depth investigation to ascertain their criminal background," a senior police officer said.

It may recalled that two constables attached to the Chief Minister residence security were caught drug peddling a week ago.