Karnataka Minister hints at lifting curbs, says it's going to be a 'Good Friday'

There are no admissions in ICU's and ventilators due to Covid. It is clinically a good sign, said the state health minister K Sudhakar.

21st January 2022

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday gave clear hints of lifting of weekend and night curfews in the state. "It is going to be a Good Friday," he told reporters.

"There are no admissions in ICU's and ventilators due to Covid. It is clinically a good sign. The fatality rate has remained at five per cent only. The death rate is very low," he said.

"Though the number of Covid cases are rising, along with it, one has to consider the recoveries and discharge rate in the last two days. In another two-three days, there will be the same number of recoveries as positive cases," he said.

"The restrictions are imposed and strict decisions are taken to check the load on hospitals. The impact of weekend curfew will be analysed in the meeting," he said.

"Earlier, the Covid patients took a minimum two weeks to month-long duration to recover. In this third wave the patients are recovering in five days. Some are getting better in three days. The patients are not getting admitted to ICU, he explained.

The infection is found in the upper respiratory tract and there are no complications. The third wave peak will come by the end of January and in the midweek of February. "Our government will take a decision which will protect both life and livelihood," he underlined.

