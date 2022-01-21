Karnataka Youth Congress chief Mohammed Haris Nalapad back in glare after attack on Ballari leader

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALUR: Ballari rural district Youth Congress president Siddu Halligoudar was allegedly assaulted by the supporters of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president-designate Mohammed Haris Nalapad on Wednesday night, indicating a potential feud within the youth wing of the grand old party.

The alleged incident took place on the terrace of a guest house in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, where Nalapad had reportedly organised a party.

The pictures and video of a bruised Halligoudar reportedly got circulated in the Youth Congress WhatsApp group early on Thursday but was deleted later, as senior party leaders swung into damage control mode and brokered peace between the two groups within the KPYCC.

Since no complaint was lodged with regard to the incident and Halligoudar returned to his hometown, following the advice of senior leaders, no FIR has been filed. But eyewitnesses informed TNIE that KPYCC vice-president Manjunath Gowda and his supporters escorted him to safety, and got him treated in hospital.

Given the implications of the incident, KPCC president DK Shivakumar himself came forward and claimed that nothing of this sort had taken place. "I cross-checked and also spoke to Siddu, and learnt there was no brawl. He told me that somebody might have misused his mobile phone to circulate messages... I cannot enter one's personal life, but can take disciplinary action if any mistakes are committed within the party," Shivakumar maintained.

Speaking to private TV channels, however, Nalapad admitted to the incident but claimed that he was not involved, as he had left by 9.30 pm. "If some people get involved in a brawl, why should I get dragged into it? There might be a conspiracy by some rivals to deter me from taking charge as the KPYCC president," he remarked.

But according to sources, a reason cited for the attack is Nalapad’s unhappiness towards Siddu for supporting Manjunath Gowda during the polls to elect office-bearers, including the youth president, between January 10 and 12, 2021.

Sriki's help

Since the elections took place virtually last year, there were allegations about Nalapad winning it with the help of Bitcoin scam accused Sreeki, who had reportedly hacked the Twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi.

He had garnered 64,203 votes, as against Raksha Ramaiah's 57,271, but owing to accusations that he had won through fraudulent means, besides facing a criminal case for assault at a Central Bengaluru pub in February 2018, his taking over as the KPYCC chief was deferred.

As the issue went up to the party high command in New Delhi, AIYCC president B V Srinivas brokered peace between the two factions, and Raksha was given the post of KPYCC president, with the term set to end on January 31, 2022.

It is in this regard that Nalapad, who will take charge as the president on February 1, had organised a luncheon meeting of district youth congress presidents on Wednesday at a luxury hotel. However, sources informed The New Indian Express that things went wrong when they met for dinner at the guest house.

Meanwhile, Siddu claimed, "There was no attack on me. I’m doing fine. The pictures of me bruised circulating around, are all rumours." "The Congress party's 'goondaism' has started as KPCC president DK Shivakumar's disciple Nalapad's supporters went on to attack the Congress party workers itself. It seems Congress is going to make Karnataka as 'goondaraj'," the BJP Karnataka tweeted, condemning the incident.