Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against match-fixing accused

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar observed the allegations found in the charge sheet must constitute an offence in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

Published: 21st January 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket spot-fixing scandal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against four people, including players and a bookie allegedly involved in match fixing during the KPL 2019 season, which was pending before a trial court in the city.

The high court noted that the allegations made in the charge sheet do not constitute an offence under Section 420 of the IPC and therefore, offence under Section 120 B cannot be invoked in the circumstances.

The accused are C M Gautam, Abrar Kazi, Ashfaq, the owner of the Belagavi Panthers team, and Amit Mavi, a bookie. The Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed the charge sheet before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate after the investigation into the FIR registered by the Cubbon Park police. 

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar observed the allegations found in the charge sheet must constitute an offence in connection with the alleged conspiracy. "The allegations do not constitute an offence under Section 420 of IPC and hence, offence under Section 120 B cannot be invoked. Therefore, the argument of the prosecution cannot be accepted and I come to the conclusion that all these petitions deserve to be allowed," the judge said.  

