COVID-19: Hospitality sector in Karnataka shares joy after lifting of weekend curfew

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hospitality industry has welcomed the lifting of weekend curfew, and thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for giving the sector, which has been battling huge losses, a new lease of life.

"On behalf of the industry, I profusely thank Chief Minister Bommai for lifting weekend curfew in Bengaluru. The lifting of weekend curfew is a ray of hope for us, and the industry can certainly be hopeful of a balanced approach with regard to curfew in future," said Mukesh Tolani, head of National Restaurants' Association of India (NRAI), Bengaluru chapter.

The representatives of NRAI and Craft Brewers' Association of India had met the CM on Thursday and expressed the concerns of the hospitality industry with regard to weekend curfew, taxation, licensing and ease of doing business.

"We conveyed to the CM that we are fighting a grim battle for our existence, and will need an urgent policy and fiscal support from the government. The CM advised us to make more detailed and specific representations, and promised to take up the concerns of the industry on priority. He also told us that he would be happiest when businesses like ours can get back to normal operations," said Tolani.

"This is a welcome move. We hope that Covid cases in the state drop soon, and night curfew is also lifted," said Chethan Hegde of SuzyQ by 1522.