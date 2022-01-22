Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pulls up police officers for allowing huge gathering amid COVID

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took the police top brass to task for allowing a huge gathering at the Siddaganga Mutt on Friday. As soon as Bommai alighted from his car, along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, crowds approached him with flower bouquets.

A visibly irritated CM questioned why the police let the crowd gather there, disregarding all COVID protocols.

"Haven't we told you not to allow any gathering? Buddhi-giddi ideya nimage (Do you have any wisdom)? Being a senior officer, don't you know what's going on here? Let these people stand away somewhere," he lashed out at the Central Range IGP and the Tumakuru SP.