Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pulls up police officers for allowing huge gathering amid COVID

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took the police top brass to task for allowing a huge gathering at the Siddaganga Mutt on Friday.

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:29 AM

A video grab of CM Basavaraj Bommai taking the IG (Central Range) and Tumakuru SP to task for not controlling the mob at Siddaganga Mutt

A video grab of CM Basavaraj Bommai taking the IG (Central Range) and Tumakuru SP to task for not controlling the mob at Siddaganga Mutt. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took the police top brass to task for allowing a huge gathering at the Siddaganga Mutt on Friday. As soon as Bommai alighted from his car, along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, crowds approached him with flower bouquets.

A visibly irritated CM questioned why the police let the crowd gather there, disregarding all COVID protocols.

"Haven't we told you not to allow any gathering? Buddhi-giddi ideya nimage (Do you have any wisdom)? Being a senior officer, don't you know what's going on here? Let these people stand away somewhere," he lashed out at the Central Range IGP and the Tumakuru SP. 

