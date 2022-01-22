STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tariff hike inevitable: Karnataka Power minister Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar said that huge pending bills are a burden and pointed out that BWSSB, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other departments owe around Rs 16,0000 crore to electric supply companies.

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar

Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A power tariff hike is unavoidable as development works have to be taken up across the state, said Power Minister Sunil Kumar here on Friday.

Bescom sources said the electric supply company is seeking a tariff increase of around Rs 1.5 per unit. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), which clears the tariff hike, is expected to meet in April to take a decision.

Sunil Kumar said that huge pending bills are a burden and pointed out that BWSSB, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other departments owe around Rs 16,0000 crore to electric supply companies. 

He has apprised individual department heads and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about this, the minister added. He said around 1,800 vacancies in the department were filled recently.Power generation from hydroelectric units was good this year because of good rainfall, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Kumar Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission Power tariff hike
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp