Activists seek AIMIM Karnataka chief Usmangani Ibrahimsab Humnabad's arrest over derogatory remarks

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) activists set Monday as the deadline for Ilkal police to arrest Usmangani Ibrahimsab Humnabad, who is the state president of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Inaugurating a circle named after former President late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Ilkal on January 7, Humanabad allegedly made the derogatory remarks. A purported video of his speech went viral on social media this week.

In the 27-second video, Humnabad is heard saying, "Hindus will say Bolo Bharat Mata ki Jai (Long Live Mother India), Bolo Ganga Mata ki Jai (Long Live Mother Ganga) and Bolo Gau Mata ki Jai (Long Live Mother Cow). I, the state president of AIMIM, ask how many mothers do they need to give birth to one child? One mother is enough to give birth to one child. Where does Mother India, Mother Ganga and Mother Cow come from? If they (Hindus) keep addressing everyone as mother, what will be the future of India? It is an unscientific word."

Sharangouda S Goudar, chief general secretary of HJV, filed a complaint against Humnabad on January 14. Bagalkote SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, "We have formed teams to nab Humnabad. He is not cooperating with the investigation and is trying to evade arrest."