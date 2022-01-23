Karnataka: Basavajaya Mrityunjaya seer warns politicos to not dent unity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that ‘some’ political leaders in the state were working towards building a third peeta for the Panchamasali community, seer Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamji on Saturday warned them, saying, "Building a peeta in each village or town is okay, but don’t work towards destroying the unity of the community."

The seer said that while leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Vijayanand Kashappannavar worked hard to get 2A reservation, other prominent politicians had not helped. Some leaders already seem worried with the community getting '2A' reservation, and Yatnal, Kashappannavar and the seer being appreciated for it, he claimed.

‘Anyone can be leader’

"When there was an opportunity for change of leadership, a politician came to me and suggested that I propose his name, and I responded that anyone from the community can be made a leader... I meant anyone of the three community leaders -- Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani or Arvind Bellad. But because one man couldn’t get the Chief Minister's post, he has been upset with me," Jaya Mrityunjaya Swamji hinted, citing this as a reason to plan a third peeta.