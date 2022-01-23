STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on man for filing false plea to secure child's custody

The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the father of a minor child for filing a habeas corpus petition, seeking directions to the police to secure the custody of his child.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the father of a minor child for filing a habeas corpus petition, seeking directions to the police to secure the custody of his child.

Directing the petitioner to pay the cost to the Police Welfare Fund, a division bench of Justices B Veerappa and MG Uma observed that he filed the petition despite knowing that the child was safe and healthy with his wife.

It is nothing but abuse of the judicial process and an attempt to mislead the police. The petitioner is not entitled to the relief sought in the petition and the petition is liable to be dismissed with costs, the court said.

The petitioner, a 40-year-old from Kadubeesanahalli in the city, and his estranged wife have a girl child, who is in the custody of her mother. He filed the petition before the high court instead of approaching proper and appropriate court, it said.

"It is our experience that this type of frivolous writ petitions in recent days is on the rise. Because it is a habeas corpus writ petition and the personal liberty of a citizen is involved, this court being the Constitutional Court has to reach out to the rescue of those innocent people. We are giving top priority to those cases," the court said.

"We are putting pressure on the Police to investigate and secure and release these persons. But we find from our experience that in most of the cases, there is no cause, much less sufficient cause, for the parties to approach this court," the court observed.

"Litigants and members of the Bar appear to have not understood the importance and seriousness of this extraordinary writ of habeas corpus. It is high time that we have to send a clear message that the Courts will not encourage such litigants and tolerate such abuse of the judicial process," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka father custody Police Welfare Fund
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp