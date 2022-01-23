PM Narendra Modi lauds Karnataka's Yadgir district over implementation of government schemes

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the administration of Yadgir district over its implementation of various government schemes, to fulfill the aim of declaring the latter as one of the most aspirational districts in the country.

The Prime Minister on Saturday virtually interacted with five Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates of those districts included under the list of aspirational ones, as per NITI Aayog recommendations. The top officials of these five districts (Yadgir of Karnataka, Simdega of Jharkhand, Ribhoi of Meghalaya, Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir, and Nandurbar of Maharashtra) were chosen for the interaction, among a list of 112.

During the interaction, which was held between 11 am and 12 pm, PM Modi reviewed the progress of these five districts in the presence of the NITI Aayog CEO, and CMs and DC/DMs of respective states.

Meanwhile, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R Ragapriya, who made a presentation about the progress made in the district under the Aspirational District Programme, told the PM about the effectiveness of the ADP in achieving good governance.

She told the PM that in the field of health, Yadgir has had a persistent problem with anaemia, which was tackled by training all ASHA workers and ANMs in mandatory haemoglobin testing at all PHCs for adolescent women, aged above 13 years, and iron tablets being prescribed to those found anaemic.

Under the State Government's Matru Poorna Yojana, pregnant women were provided nutritious meals, which reduced the incidence of low-birth-weight babies, and also in the anganawadis, milk and eggs were given to 293 severe acute malnourished children and 20,000 moderate acute malnourished children, five days a week. This ensured a reduction in malnutrition from 30 per cent to 6 per cent, she revealed.

After her presentation, the PM sought to know from Ragapriya, how the Aspiration District Programme differed from the implementation of other regular schemes, to which she replied that the ADP has resulted in better inter-departmental coordination.

Through this method, different departments are able to achieve better delivery of services and outcomes. Satisfied with the presentation, the PM lauded Yadgir district.