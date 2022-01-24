STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

20 doctors, 45 staffers in Belagavi hospital test positive

The staff from the nursing college who have tested negative have been deputed to BIMS to attend to patients.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Patients at a free health check-up camp in Belagavi | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  As many as 20 doctors and 45 staff members attached to the district hospital (Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences) and nursing college tested Covid-positive on Sunday.

As Belagavi has been witnessing a big rise in Covid cases, the government had asked all employees of government offices and hospitals to undergo RT-PCR tests, which led to several of them testing positive.
The doctors and staff, who are positive, have been asked to go under home isolation, BIMS sources said. For the time-being, the staff from the nursing college who are negative have been deputed to BIMS to attend to patients.

Free health checkup camp
Meanwhile, a team led by Rahul Satish Jarkiholi, son of MLA Satish Jarkiholi, conducted a Covid awareness programme and health check-up camp, which received a good response, in front of Renuka Devi temple at Kadoli village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday.

Former zilla panchayat member Arun Katambale inaugurated the camp. Doctors examined the patients free of cost at the camp and provided medicines. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Surge Omicron Covid Variant Omicron Variant Belagavi Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp