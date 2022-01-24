20 doctors, 45 staffers in Belagavi hospital test positive

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as 20 doctors and 45 staff members attached to the district hospital (Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences) and nursing college tested Covid-positive on Sunday.

As Belagavi has been witnessing a big rise in Covid cases, the government had asked all employees of government offices and hospitals to undergo RT-PCR tests, which led to several of them testing positive.

The doctors and staff, who are positive, have been asked to go under home isolation, BIMS sources said. For the time-being, the staff from the nursing college who are negative have been deputed to BIMS to attend to patients.

Free health checkup camp

Meanwhile, a team led by Rahul Satish Jarkiholi, son of MLA Satish Jarkiholi, conducted a Covid awareness programme and health check-up camp, which received a good response, in front of Renuka Devi temple at Kadoli village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday.

Former zilla panchayat member Arun Katambale inaugurated the camp. Doctors examined the patients free of cost at the camp and provided medicines.

