STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Appointments to Boards, Corporations decided by party: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Appointments to various Boards and Corporations are decided after due deliberation by the party, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Appointments to various Boards and Corporations are decided after due deliberation by the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Reacting to BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel's statement that the appointments would be made in the next week, Bommai said, "It depends on the party. There is no proposal before the Chief Minister on the issue of appointments to Boards and Corporations. The party leadership would examine the issue and submit a report. Action would be taken based on that," Bommai told mediapersons.

Preparations for the Budget have started. Internal meetings have been held with finance and revenue generating departments in the month of December. Instructions have been issued on achieving the targets. Another meeting with the Finance department would be held on January 25 against the backdrop of Covid havoc since the end of December. The budget would be prepared after discussions with various departments and organisations, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about a secret meeting reportedly held at the house of Umesh Katti in Belagavi, he said: "I don't know about it. Different leaders keep meeting on various occasions. Even Congress and BJP leaders keep meeting. Interpretations of the media about these meetings are not correct," Bommai said.

"There are four vacant berths in the ministry. Naturally there are aspirants for them. Nothing wrong with that. Top leadership will decide on when and how to go about it. I too have brought it to the notice of the top leadership. I will provide all the details when the top leadership calls me for discussion," he stated.

The Bommai government is completing 6 months in office on January 28. Asked whether he is happy about his performance so far, Bommai said: "I will reply by calling a press conference. A booklet giving details of the achievements would be released on the occasion."

Various decisions have been taken to tackle Covid. The weekend curfew has been withdrawn. The spread of the pandemic, its trend and condition of the infected is being monitored. Suitable decisions would be taken based on these aspects, Bommai said.

Reacting to happenings at the Udupi college, Bommai said that the Education minister has been instructed to look into the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Karnataka CM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp