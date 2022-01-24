STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government revokes rule making Kannada language mandatory for UG courses

As per the new order, those students who do not want to take up the local language shall not be forced until the further orders from the High Court.

Kannada Language

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has rolled back the decision of making Kannada language mandatory for Undergraduate students.

The decision has been taken against the backdrop of interim order by the High Court in this regard.

Following the order, the students who have already taken up for the course also get the opportunity to choose the language of their choice for studying instead of Kannada. The attendance will be adjusted to the new language.

The circular dated January 21 is addressed to all vice-chancellors and registrars of public and private universities. The principals of aided and unaided colleges have also been issued directions in this regard.

State government on August 7, 2021 made learning of Kannada compulsory for students who take up graduation courses in the state. The government maintained that the order is in line with implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The government has asked students who have not learnt Kannada in school to study functional Kannada for one semester.

The Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Turst, other three organisations and five students have filed petitions challenging the government order.

The High Court earlier opined that the state government at this stage shall not insist on making the language compulsory.

The court further stated that students who do not wish to take the Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue the Kannada language till further orders.

