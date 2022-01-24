Mysuru breaches 2 lakh case mark

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru district crossed two lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest tally in the State. The district, recording more than 8,000 cases with a positivity rate of more than 50 percent, saw 4,359 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative cases to 2,03,030.

The district’s active cases stand at 16,447. More than 1,84,131 patients have recovered while 2,452 have succumbed to the virus so far.

Of the total active cases, around 15,940 are in home-isolation with mild or no symptoms. Among the rest, 178 patients are being treated at government hospitals, 116 at private hospitals while 213 are at Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, health officials predicted that the caseload might double and even touch 8,000 cases by the first week of February. as they prepare thousands of home-isolation kits.

“Separate home isolation kits are being prepared for adults and children while drop based medication are included for kids in home-isolation,” said members, who were packing home-isolation kits.