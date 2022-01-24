STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overspeeding truck topples, kills journalist

Gangadhar Murthy SS, was working as chief sub-editor of a Kannada newspaper.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:10 AM

The truck that toppled near Town Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old journalist was killed on the spot after a truck toppled on him after ramming a road divider near Town Hall, on Sunday evening. The deceased, Gangadhar Murthy SS, was working as chief sub-editor of a Kannada newspaper. Hailing from Sringeri, Murthy was living with his family in Nagasandra, near Peenya. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Police said the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when Murthy was going to the office on his two-wheeler. A truck bearing a Maharashtra registration number and carrying empty chemical drums was allegedly overspeeding and hit the road divider.

The truck fell on Murthy, who was just then passing by. “While the driver escaped from the spot, commuters pulled out Murthy, who was stuck under the truck. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he breathed his last at 5.20 pm,” Halasuru Gate police said.

