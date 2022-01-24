STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for conspiring to murder film producer

Darshan and Sanju were was arrested by the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the CCB, following a credible tip-off.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged plot to murder Kannada film producer Umapathy Srinivas. The two were absconding for more than a year.

Darshan and Sanju are the arrested accused. Police said that the duo was arrested by the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the CCB, following a credible tip-off that they were near a bar and restaurant in Sunkadakatte. 

The police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo, which had managed to evade arrest for one year.
In December 2020, the Jayanagar police had arrested a gang that was planning to murder film producer Umapathy and his brother Deepak Gowda.

The police had arrested 16 people in connection with the case and had found that the gang had received supari from a person, who shared business rivalry with Umapathy, to eliminate the latter.

