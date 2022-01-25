STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress plans to take up protest for Mahadayi river diversion project

The Congress padayatra was postponed following the rising number of Covid cases in Karnataka.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a bid to woo farmers of North Karnataka, especially the Malaprabha basin, in the run-up to the next Assembly election Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has vowed to launch an agitation for the Mahadayi river diversion project after the completion of the Mekedatu padayatra. 

The Congress padayatra was postponed following the rising number of Covid cases in Karnataka. On his way to Badami on Monday, Siddaramiah told reporters that the Congress was planning to take up agitation on the issue of Mahadayi, Krishna and proper implementation of Article 371 (J) in Kalyana Karnataka in the coming days.  

“Discussions are going on at the party forum for a padayatra to press for implementation of the Mahadayi project, but a final decision will be taken after completion of the Mekedatu padayatra,” he stressed.

Lashing out at the BJP over delays in implementation of the Mahadayi project, Siddaramiah said, “Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had promised in Hubballi itself to implement the project within 24 hours after coming  to power. Then what happened? Did people of the region get water?” 

