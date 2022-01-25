STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Everyone will stick to decision of central leaders: Eshwarappa on vacant berths

Published: 25th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said the decision on filling the four vacant ministerial berths will be taken by the party central leaders.

“There are more aspirants for these berths. All the elected MLAs and MLCs are contenders. Representation for various districts and different communities will be the key in deciding the ministerial berths. Once the central leaders decide the names, all others will adhere to the decision,” he told reporters.

To a question, Eshwarappa said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading the state in the best way and executing development works across the state. He is handling the Covid-19 situation in the best possible manner.”

He also extended his full support to state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, saying that the party has achieved a lot under his leadership, especially in various elections. “There is no vacancy to the post of state BJP president. Kateel is doing a wonderful job.

Under his leadership, the party registered victories in 15 out of 17 bypolls, won the gram panchayat polls in a big way, and also the corporations of  Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi. The party gained an upper hand in the Council too. So, there is no question of change of state BJP president,” he said.  To a question, he said he will take up the responsibility of organising the party if the party assigns it.

