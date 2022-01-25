STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Final schedule of Karnataka SSLC examinations released, here are the details

Published: 25th January 2022 08:18 PM

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the final schedule for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final exams.

The board had previously released the provisional timetable on January 6, asking parents and students to file objections if they had any till January 14.

The timetable remains unchanged from the provisional timetable announced, with examinations due to take place between March 28 and April 11, 2022.

Timetable

March 28 – First Language

March 30 – Second Language

April 1 – Core Subject (Economics)

April 4 – Core Subject (Mathematics, Social Studies)

April 6 – Core Subject (Social Sciences)

April 8 – Third Language, NSQF

April 11 – Core Subject (Science, Politics)

