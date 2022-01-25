STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former minister MB Patil appointed Congress campaign committee chairman in Karnataka

Patil's appointment is also seen as an attempt to win over the Lingayats, who had strongly backed the BJP under BS Yediyurappa's leadership

Published: 25th January 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed former minister MB Patil as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

While the party seems to be taking senior leaders from all major communities into confidence, Patil's appointment is also seen as an attempt to win over the Lingayats, who had strongly backed the BJP under BS Yediyurappa's leadership.  

"I will do my best and work in close coordination with the PCC president, CLP leader and all other senior leaders," Patil told The New Indian Express.

After the party's relatively good performance in the recent elections, including bypolls to the assembly seats and elections to 25 council seats, morale in the Congress camp is upbeat.

"People are disgusted with the BJP rule. They are very unhappy and they remember five years of Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah as that gave stability and people-oriented development programmes. We will all work together unitedly to see that the party comes to power in Karnataka to serve the people," said Patil.

