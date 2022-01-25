STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Induct new faces into Karnataka cabinet immediately: MP Renukacharya

Addressing media persons at Honnali town, he alleged that some ministers are not even receiving phone calls of BJP MLAs. 

MP Renukacharya

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Taking a dig at senior ministers in the cabinet, the CM’s political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya on Monday said that it was he and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who were instrumental in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, led by H D Kumaraswamy, and questioned whether they were not fit to become ministers. “Whenever the BJP has come to power, only some people are becoming ministers,” he lamented.

Addressing media persons at Honnali town, he alleged that some ministers are not even receiving phone calls of BJP MLAs. “If they (indirectly referring to Dr K Sudhakar) have no patience to listen to MLAs, then they are not fit to be ministers,” Renukacharya remarked.

He also felt that CM Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet should be rejigged immediately and should not wait till March, as it will give the new ministers about a year’s time to showcase their work. While pushing for the inclusion of new faces, he made a case for himself, pointing out that he had held the Excise portfolio earlier. 

“Don’t I have the capacity to become a minister? Instead of one minister handling multiple departments, if new ministers are given an opportunity, the administration will become robust and the BJP government’s image will also improve further,” he argued.  

On his patch-up with Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Renucharya claimed that they spoke to each other to settle their differences and decided to unitedly work for the party. However, he refused to give more details. 
 

