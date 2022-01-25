Jarkiholi claims another 'Op Lotus' taking shape in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state is certain to witness explosive political developments ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state if the way top leaders from both Congress and the ruling BJP are gearing up for an exercise to poach legislators from each other's camps is any indicator.

Merely two days after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said several legislators from both BJP and JDS were in touch with him and ready to cross over to the Congress, former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi hit back announcing that at least 16 MLAs from the Congress were in touch with him. "If the BJP high command gives green signal, all the Congress MLAs will join the BJP,'' said Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi has expressed confidence that the MLAs would defect to BJP without any hassles once the BJP top leadership gave its consent in New Delhi. However, Jarkiholi said, none of the legislators from JDS would switch to BJP ahead of the next year's election.

The Gokak MLA had been holding meetings with some of BJP legislators at his residence in Bengaluru for the past few days. Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal also was present in the meeting among others. Congress leader Rajanna and MLC Rajendra also are said to have met Jarkiholi at his residence on Wednesday.

Jarkiholi claimed at least 36 Congress MLAs were in his camp when the defection of 17 MLAs from Congress to BJP took place to bring BJP to power in the state. He said, several legislators could not cross over due to various reasons.

However, he did not clarify who all were the Congress legislators, ready to defect but said it was going to take place soon.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said it would be difficult for Jarkiholi to carry out another Operation Lotus as the ruling party was losing its popularity in the state after the exit of B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.