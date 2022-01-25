STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalyana Karnataka rues ‘outsiders’ as district ministers

Published: 25th January 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai effected a rejig of district in-charge ministers on Monday, but Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur districts of Kalyana Karnataka are yet to be represented by ministers from those regions. Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who was so far in-charge of Covid-19 supervision and flood relief in the district, has now been given charge of Kalaburagi district.

Prabhu Chavan of Bidar district has been made in-charge of Yadgir district and Textiles and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munekoppa has been given charge of Raichur and Bidar districts. KKRDB president Dattatreya Patil Revoor, KKRTC President Rajkumar Patil Telkur (both from Kalaburagi district), chairman of Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board, Raja Narasimha Naik (Raju Gowda) of Yadgir district and former minister Shivanagowda Naik of Raichur district were strong contenders for the district minister’s post.

During his previous visit to Kalaburagi, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had promised that in the next Cabinet expansion, the CM will consider accommodating a party MLA from the region. The move, political experts feel, is an indication that Bommai wants to take more time for the Cabinet expansion.  

Congress spokesperson Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that by giving charge of Kalaburagi district to a minister from another district, the Bommai government has clearly shown that it is not concerned about accommodating Kalaburagi representatives in the ministry. 

As per protocol, the district in-charge minister has to hoist the National Flag on Republic Day, or a person designated by the government. Confusion has arisen since Munegowda has been appointed as district in-charge minister of Raichur as well as of Bidar, but he can hoist the Tricolour in only one of the districts. Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sheelwant said the district administration is awaiting guidelines on the issue.

