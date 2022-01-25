Karnataka co-op dept achieves over 68% target in providing agri loans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Cooperation has directed District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks in the state to reach 100 per cent target of providing Rs 20,810 crore short, medium and long-term agriculture loans to 30.86 crore farmers in the current financial year.

After reviewing the department’s performance, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said up to December 31, the department has given Rs 14,188 crore short, medium and long-term loans to 19.58 crore farmers in the state, achieving 68.18 per cent of the target. The DCC banks concerned have been directed to achieve the remainder of the target in the next three months, the minister said. The minister said they are confident of achieving the target.

The short- and medium-term loan recovery of DCC banks and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies was at 94.93 per cent and 76.29 per cent, respectively. He said Rs 689 crore loan was given to 19,196 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the DCC banks have been directed to ensure that more SHGs are benefited by the government’s initiative.