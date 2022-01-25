STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka co-op dept achieves over 68% target in providing agri loans

The short- and medium-term loan recovery of DCC banks and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies was at 94.93 per cent and 76.29 per cent, respectively.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Cooperation has directed District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks in the state to reach 100 per cent target of providing Rs 20,810 crore short, medium and long-term agriculture loans to 30.86 crore farmers in the current financial year.

After reviewing the department’s performance, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said up to December 31, the department has given Rs 14,188 crore short, medium and long-term loans to 19.58 crore farmers in the state, achieving 68.18 per cent of the target. The DCC banks concerned have been directed to achieve the remainder of the target in the next three months, the minister said. The minister said they are confident of achieving the target.

The short- and medium-term loan recovery of DCC banks and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies was at 94.93 per cent and 76.29 per cent, respectively. He said Rs 689 crore loan was given to 19,196 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the DCC banks have been directed to ensure that more SHGs are benefited by the government’s initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp