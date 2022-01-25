STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will web-host reports against errant officials?: Karnataka Lokayukta

If ACB doesn’t act, the Lokayukta can act even against ACB.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty addresses the media in Bengaluru on Monday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty on Monday said they have decided to web-host and make public the reports submitted to the government recommending action against errant officials if authorities fail to act on them within four months of submission.

Briefing the media about his achievements in his five-year tenure as Lokayukta, Justice Shetty said honest public servants and elected representatives are safe if powers to prosecute the corrupt under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act are with the Lokayukta, an independent body headed by a former High Court judge, than the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is under the state government led by politicians.  

He contended that the Lokayukta can initiate action against ACB if it fails to perform its obligations, as the Lokayukta is still empowered with powers, including its own police wing, to deal with maladministration. “If people file complaints of maladministration against public servants, the Lokayukta can refer them to its police wing for investigation. If allegations are prima facie found true, the Lokayukta can write to the government to entrust the inquiry to it under Section 12(3) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act or refer it to ACB, under Section 15(3) the Act. 

If ACB doesn’t act, the Lokayukta can act even against ACB. The jurisdiction of disciplinary action continues to be with the Lokayukta,” he said. Waving his assets and liabilities list when asked to declare it, Justice Shetty said declaring assets and liabilities on his own may set a wrong precedent as there are no provisions under the law to do so. “But in my case, it is open for anybody to check. Before the selection of a Lokayukta, six constitutional functionaries have thoroughly made careful consideration about the integrity of the person,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp