16 more Opposition MLAs ready to join BJP: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state may witness hectic political developments ahead of next year’s Assembly elections if the manner in which top leaders from both the Congress and the ruling BJP are gearing up to poach legislators from the other camp is any indicator.

Two days after former CM Siddaramaiah claimed that several legislators from both the BJP and JDS were in touch with him and were ready to cross over to the Congress, former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi hit back announcing that at least 16 MLAs from the Congress were in touch with him. “If the BJP high command gives the green signal, all of them will join the BJP,’’ said Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi has expressed confidence that the Congress MLAs will defect without any hassles once the BJP top leadership in New Delhi gives its consent. However, he said none of the JDS legislators will switch to BJP ahead of the next year’s election.

The Gokak MLA had been holding meetings with some BJP legislators at his Bengaluru residence for the past few days. Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal also was present in the meeting along with others. Congress leader Rajanna and MLC Rajendra are also said to have met Jarkiholi on Tuesday.

Jarkiholi claimed at least 36 Congress MLAs were in his camp when 17 MLAs defected to bring the BJP to power in the state.