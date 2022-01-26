21 Karnataka cops to get President’s Police Medal on Republic Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 21 police officers and staff have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Director of State Intelligence, ADGP B Dayananda, and ADGP (Crime & Techincal Services) R Hithendra have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The following are some of the officers and staff have been conferred with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service: BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru city; Janardhan R, Commandant, 5th Battalion, KSRP, Mysuru; Kumara D, ACP, Halasuru Sub-Division; Ravi Prasad P, DySP, Hunasuru Sub-Division, Mysuru; Venkatappa Nayaka H Olekar, DySP, Sindhanoor Sub-Division, Raichur; Malleshaiah M, DySP, Anekal Sub-Division; KN Yashavantha Kumar, DySP, Cyber Crime, CID, Bengaluru; BM Gangadhar, ACP, CCRB, Kalaburagi city; Ramesha KM, DySP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru; Shekhara BK, DySP, CID, Bengaluru; Krishnamurthy S, Police Inspector, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru; CS Simpi, Special Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector, 1st Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru; and Dastagir Mohamad Hanif Ghori - ARSI, DAR, Belagavi.