STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai, Kateel junk defection claims by Congress

Responding to Shivakumar’s claims, Bommai said, “Two top leaders of the Congress are issuing statements with tall claims that some BJP leaders are on their side.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar have separately claimed that some BJP leaders are ready to join Congress, setting off a debate over defections with the ruling BJP. But both refused to reveal the names of the BJP leaders who want to join Congress. 

However, reacting strongly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel asserted that no one from BJP will quit and said that the Congress leaders’ claims stem from insecurity regarding the party in Karnataka.

Responding to Shivakumar’s claims, Bommai said, “Two top leaders of the Congress are issuing statements with tall claims that some BJP leaders are on their side. There is no question of any one from BJP jumping ship. You will see the effects of all these developments soon. Just wait and watch. BJP will gain strength in the coming days.” 

“Many leaders in Karnataka are ready to join the BJP as the Congress has no future. The five states, which are going to polls, will reject the Congress. Frightened, Congress leaders have been trying to create a confusion to divert the attention of the people. No one from BJP in Karnataka is going to quit the party,” stressed Kateel, while speaking at the party office in Bengaluru.  

Meanwhile, he warned the party leaders including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and M P Renukacharya against discussing party’s issues before the media. Yatnal, in a statement, had said that those MLAs who defected to the BJP to help B S Yediyurappa form the government are likely to return to the Congress, triggering controversy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BJP Congress Basavaraj Bommai Nalin Kumar Kateel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp