CM Bommai readies for Karnataka budget challenge

Bommai, recuperating from Covid-19, is yet to start full-fledged meetings for the last budget ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a string of elections, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who will be completing six months in office on Thursday, will be up for fresh challenge — preparing the State Budget which is expected to be presented by February-end or the first week of March.

Bommai, recuperating from Covid-19, is yet to start full-fledged meetings for the last budget ahead of the Assembly polls next year. Ministers are listing out budgetary demands with health and education to be given more priority along with agriculture. Ever since the pandemic set in, health has become a focal sector.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, told The New Indian Express, that resources have shrunk due to the pandemic. “We need to be more cautious while presenting the budget. We are hoping for better support from the Union Government.

On the other hand, the BJP government here has to give a budget without burdening people while stressing on development. This budget will be crucial for us as we are facing elections in 2023,” the leader said.
Each department plans to include many novel initiatives in the draft budget and will meet internally from this week, after Republic Day.

