STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

District minister rejig part of BJP national policy: Bommai

But Law Minister Madhuswamy says such move just ahead of elections is ‘unwarranted’

Published: 26th January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stressed that the appointment of district in-charge ministers was done after discussions with all ministers, and they were assigned districts other than their home district in accordance with the BJP’s national policy. 

“We are all united and there is no discontent. We are committed to working for the welfare of the people and running the government in the most appropriate way,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “It is the national policy of our party to assign a district which is not the native district of a minister.  There is no discontent over this decision. Speculations regarding the issue are far from the truth,” he clarified. 

However, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters in Tumakuru that assigning districts to ministers other than their native districts, especially when the elections to the Assembly are just a year away, was “unwarranted”. 

“The experiment failed during the tenure of former Chief Minister late Ramakrishna Hedge. The ministers find it difficult to understand the districts assigned to them and the issues which have to be discussed for immediate solutions,” he remarked. He claimed that because of this reason, he was not made in-charge of any district as he had clarified to the CM that he will not be able to handle any district other than Tumakuru.

It may be noted that in Madhuswamy’s place, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was made Tumakuru district in-charge. Speaking to TNIE, former minister S Suresh Kumar defended the government’s move. “Though it is late, it’s a good decision by the Chief Minister as the ministers from outside their districts can give equal attention to all the constituencies in terms of development. They can treat the district with an open mind and no bias in allotment of funds,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp