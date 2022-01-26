District minister rejig part of BJP national policy: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stressed that the appointment of district in-charge ministers was done after discussions with all ministers, and they were assigned districts other than their home district in accordance with the BJP’s national policy.

“We are all united and there is no discontent. We are committed to working for the welfare of the people and running the government in the most appropriate way,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “It is the national policy of our party to assign a district which is not the native district of a minister. There is no discontent over this decision. Speculations regarding the issue are far from the truth,” he clarified.

However, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters in Tumakuru that assigning districts to ministers other than their native districts, especially when the elections to the Assembly are just a year away, was “unwarranted”.

“The experiment failed during the tenure of former Chief Minister late Ramakrishna Hedge. The ministers find it difficult to understand the districts assigned to them and the issues which have to be discussed for immediate solutions,” he remarked. He claimed that because of this reason, he was not made in-charge of any district as he had clarified to the CM that he will not be able to handle any district other than Tumakuru.

It may be noted that in Madhuswamy’s place, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was made Tumakuru district in-charge. Speaking to TNIE, former minister S Suresh Kumar defended the government’s move. “Though it is late, it’s a good decision by the Chief Minister as the ministers from outside their districts can give equal attention to all the constituencies in terms of development. They can treat the district with an open mind and no bias in allotment of funds,” he observed.