STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka health vision document to be out on Friday

Mental health to get its due with training of doctors and screening of infants

Published: 26th January 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A year after the Health Vision group was set up, Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the document prepared by them will be released by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 28, marking six months of him taking office.

“The vision document lays down a comprehensive road map for overhaul of public healthcare at three levels -- primary, secondary and tertiary. There are about 30 senior experts from various disciplines who are working on this report, and about 750 experts who have contributed to this over the past year,” Sudhakar said.

He also launched the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the entire country, undertaken by Nimhans in association with Niti Aayog. It is being rolled out in Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur on a pilot basis. Under this programme, doctors will be trained in screening and treating mental health patients.

“Under this initiative, even general physicians will be trained in mental healthcare. There is a need to screen newborn babies for mental health issues. Due to various socio-economic factors, and genetic and family issues, many people suffer from mental health issues.

This will have an impact on their day-to-day quality of life. Therefore, we need more doctors trained in mental healthcare,” he added. He insisted that the programme organisers focus on implementation and deliver good results so they can get more budgetary allocation in future. Commenting on the upcoming budget, he said we are in an unprecedented situation where we have to categorise the entire economy into pre-Covid and post-Covid periods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka K Sudhakar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp