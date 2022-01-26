STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolar: Headmistress axed for letting Muslim students pray in empty classroom

The issue had taken a religious angle after Hindu organisations protested against Devi. They had alleged that her action amounted to promoting a religion in the school.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:46 AM

Suspended

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A headmistress was on Tuesday suspended for allowing Muslim students to offer prayers on Fridays at a school in Mulbagal. Kolar ZP CEO  Ukesh Kumar ordered the Block Education Officer to suspend Uma Devi, the headmistress of Mulbagal Someswara Palaya Bale Changappa Government Kannada Model Higher Primary School.

The issue had taken a religious angle after Hindu organisations protested against Devi. They had alleged that her action amounted to promoting a religion in the school. The headmistress had allowed 20 students to offer prayers on Friday in a vacant classroom, sparking the controversy. Ukesh Kumar said he had instructed Deputy Director of Public Instruction Revana Siddappa to visit the school, conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Accordingly, officials conducted the inquiry and submitted the report. 

