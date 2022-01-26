More than 70% of active Covid cases in Mysuru from city

Karthik KK By

MYSURU: Nearly 70% of Covid-19 cases reported in the district on a daily basis are from Mysuru city alone while 30% are from nine other taluks and rural pockets which are less affected. According to district health officials and the surveillance team, a majority of cases reporting in the district are from the city and as on Monday, 72% of total active cases in the district were from Mysuru city.

Of the total 18,846 active cases in the district, 13,440 cases are from the city, followed by 1,092 in Nanjangud taluk, 920 in Mysuru taluk, 930 cases in Hunsur taluk, 635 in T Narasipur taluk, 619 in Periyapatna, 536 in KR Nagar, 245 in HD Kote, 288 in Saligrama taluk and 132 in Saraguru taluk.

While the numbers imply that the caseload in rural pockets is less, experts point out that the scenario is still concerning as more cases would emerge and get reported in the next one or two weeks. “Going by the second wave data, more cases started to emerge in rural parts after caseload gradually declined in the city.

Last time, there was also concern of inadequate medical response to stop the spread and treat those infected, as the Covid was fast spreading from urban to rural areas. Similarly the contagion which has hit the urban areas might also hit villages where medical resources are scant,” pointed out an expert in the advisory committee on the condition of anonymity.