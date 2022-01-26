STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More than 70% of active Covid cases in Mysuru from city

Nearly 70% of Covid-19 cases reported in the district on a daily basis are from Mysuru city alone while 30% are from nine other taluks and rural pockets which are less affected.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A Health department staffer collecting swab samples from a child in Mysuru

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Nearly 70% of Covid-19 cases reported in the district on a daily basis are from Mysuru city alone while 30% are from nine other taluks and rural pockets which are less affected. According to district health officials and the surveillance team, a majority of cases reporting in the district are from the city and as on Monday, 72% of total active cases in the district were from Mysuru city.

Of the total 18,846 active cases in the district, 13,440 cases are from the city, followed by 1,092 in Nanjangud taluk, 920 in Mysuru taluk, 930 cases in Hunsur taluk, 635 in T Narasipur taluk, 619 in Periyapatna, 536 in KR Nagar, 245 in HD Kote, 288 in Saligrama taluk and 132 in Saraguru taluk.

While the numbers imply that the caseload in rural pockets is less, experts point out that the scenario is still concerning as more cases would emerge and get reported in the next one or two weeks. “Going by the second wave data, more cases started to emerge in rural parts after caseload gradually declined in the city.

Last time, there was also concern of inadequate medical response to stop the spread and treat those infected, as the Covid was fast spreading from urban to rural areas. Similarly the contagion which has hit the urban areas might also hit villages where medical resources are scant,” pointed out an expert in the advisory committee on the condition of anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp