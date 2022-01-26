Service at doorstep: Villages in 12 Karnataka districts to get GramaOne centres

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will achieve a milestone on the 73rd Republic Day by offering citizen-centric services to its villages in 12 districts under GramaOne in phase one. GramaOne centres will be manned by village-level-entrepreneurs (VLEs) under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“The State Government’s initiative to offer 100 out of 800 citizen-centric services that are listed on the Seva Sindhu portal, will be made available to villages in 12 districts, as 3,000 GramaOne centres on the lines of Bangalore One will be inaugurated virtually on the Republic Day by the chief minister,” said Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) (e-governance), Rajiv Chawla.

He added that in the next two months, the government proposes to operationalise 10,000 GramaOne centres in all districts of Karnataka, which will provide employment to 10,000 local youth. “The GramaOne centres are in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision of less government and more governance. While the services will be provided at the doorsteps of citizens by VLEs, the government staff will focus on backend requirements for seamless operations,” added the bureaucrat.

The 12 districts where these centres will be inaugurated on Wednesday are Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Vijayapura, Haveri, Belagavi, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Kodagu. Besides making services available to villagers under one roof and at their doorsteps, GramaOne also offers a unique opportunity in technology training and entrepreneurship to local people. “The VLEs are being appointed at the local level by the deputy commissioners,” he added.

“With GramaOne centres, local people no longer have to visit district, taluk and hobli offices to seek government services. More importantly, they will do away with the menace of middlemen. These centres will offer paperless, Aadhaar, e-sign-based services, which will be connected to the Kutumba database, which is a comprehensive database of caste, income, education, occupation, land etc of people,” said the top bureaucrat, who is credited with digitising land records in Karnataka under the ‘Bhoomi’ project. Kutumba is a pet project of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.