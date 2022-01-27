STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai trashes talk on leadership change in Karnataka

Published: 27th January 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday yet again rubbished all speculation over change of leadership in the state. Responding to reports in a section of the media about a change of guard before the 2023 Assembly polls, the CM brushed them aside as untrue.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had also stated that there is no question of leadership change in the state. “Bommai will complete his term as CM till 2023 and we will face polls under his leadership,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, referring to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s claim on BJP leaders joining the Congress, Bommai said he is lying and making statements without any proof. Claiming that Siddaramaiah is competing with KPCC president D K Shivakumar in making such statements, only to prove his existence in the party, Bommai said, “Forget people from our party joining theirs, due to the clashes between the two, other Congress leaders will join our party.’’

The CM also said that the polls in five states will show Congress its place as it will lose its seats and become irrelevant. “This will have an impact on the state Congress and that is why they are making such statements,” he insisted.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka too said that Congress leaders are spreading rumours about BJP leaders quitting the party and joining the Congress. He too stressed that Bommai will complete the remaining term and the party will go to polls under his leadership.

“Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said that he will never allow anyone to rejoin Congress. Now, I wonder why he is making such statements. It is certain that no one is deserting the BJP and joining Congress. These are rumours spread by the Congress to divert attention as they are on the backfoot after the padayatra had to be abandoned”, he said.

 On not being given charge of any district, Ashoka said, “The CM had spoken to me before the allocation. I had voluntarily given up charge of Bengaluru Urban district when B S Yediyurappa was CM. I have a lot of work to do in the Revenue Department and I am currently focusing on that.” 

‘Ready for civic body polls’
Two days after ministers were given charge of districts, with the CM retaining responsibility of Bengaluru district, he said they are ready for the BBMP Polls. Taking part in a meeting of  office-bearers at the party office along with state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday, Bommai said a meeting was held over two days with Bengaluru district office-bearers since Tuesday. “We discussed various issues including strengthening party from the booth and ward level and improving coordination between party and booth-level members,” he said  Bommai said the BJP is strong in Bengaluru Urban as they have more number of MLAs, three MPs and also had more councillors in the previous BBMP council. “Keeping all these factors in mind, we are preparing for the civic body polls,” he said.

