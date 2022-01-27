STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress' BK Hariprasad named Opposition leader in Legislative Council

One faction in the Congress had openly favoured a Muslim as Leader of the Opposition in the Council and the frontrunners were C M Ibrahim and Nazir Ahmed.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader BK Hariprasad

Congress leader BK Hariprasad (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress in the state seems to have given final shape to its ‘collective leadership’ formula ahead of the 2023 Assembly election, with the appointment of BK Hariprasad, a well-known leader from the backward Ediga community, as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The party has been emphasising on collective leadership for a long time with Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, as legislature party leader, D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, as state party president, M B Patil, a Lingayat, as chairman of the campaign committee and now Hariprasad as Opposition leader in the Council. 

One faction in the Congress had openly favoured a Muslim as Leader of the Opposition in the Council and the frontrunners were C M Ibrahim and Nazir Ahmed. While Ibrahim was considered to be too controversial, given his proximity with the JDS, and Nazeer Ahmed’s lack of oratory skills, former AICC General Secretary and party loyalist Hariprasad was well ahead in the race.

Hariprasad had taken a strong stand with regard to the Narayana Guru tableau being rejected by the Union Government for the third time in a row. A former four-term Rajya Sabha MP, he was AICC General Secretary in 16 states in organisational capacities. He brings vast experience, steadfast loyalty and strong oratorical skills. 

Meanwhile, former cricketer Prakash Rathod (SC) has been chosen as Chief Whip and K Govindaraj, a Vokkaliga, will be deputy leader of the Opposition in the Council. The post of Opposition Leader and Chief Whip are equivalent to cabinet rank.

Earlier, S R Patil was Leader of the Opposition in the Council while Narayanswamy was Chief Whip. Both completed their terms and retired on January 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BK Hariprasad
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp