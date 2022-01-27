Congress' BK Hariprasad named Opposition leader in Legislative Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress in the state seems to have given final shape to its ‘collective leadership’ formula ahead of the 2023 Assembly election, with the appointment of BK Hariprasad, a well-known leader from the backward Ediga community, as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The party has been emphasising on collective leadership for a long time with Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, as legislature party leader, D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, as state party president, M B Patil, a Lingayat, as chairman of the campaign committee and now Hariprasad as Opposition leader in the Council.

One faction in the Congress had openly favoured a Muslim as Leader of the Opposition in the Council and the frontrunners were C M Ibrahim and Nazir Ahmed. While Ibrahim was considered to be too controversial, given his proximity with the JDS, and Nazeer Ahmed’s lack of oratory skills, former AICC General Secretary and party loyalist Hariprasad was well ahead in the race.

Hariprasad had taken a strong stand with regard to the Narayana Guru tableau being rejected by the Union Government for the third time in a row. A former four-term Rajya Sabha MP, he was AICC General Secretary in 16 states in organisational capacities. He brings vast experience, steadfast loyalty and strong oratorical skills.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Prakash Rathod (SC) has been chosen as Chief Whip and K Govindaraj, a Vokkaliga, will be deputy leader of the Opposition in the Council. The post of Opposition Leader and Chief Whip are equivalent to cabinet rank.

Earlier, S R Patil was Leader of the Opposition in the Council while Narayanswamy was Chief Whip. Both completed their terms and retired on January 5.