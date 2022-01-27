Congress won’t cross 80-plus seats in Karnataka Assembly polls: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the Grand Old Party is not capable of winning more than 80 Assembly seats in the state and the regional party will be a key player after the 2023 polls.

Speaking to media persons at the party office in Bengaluru, the former CM said the Congress came to power after the 1999 elections due to a split in Janata Dal, and a split in the BJP helped the party in the 2013 elections.

In 2004, even after being in power for five years, the Congress was reduced to 65 seats and again, in 2008, the party did not get the majority, he said. However, in 2013, the exit of leaders B S Yediyurappa and B Sriramulu from the BJP helped the Congress. The party is not capable of winning more than 70 to 80 seats on its own and that is why they are knocking on others’ doors, he remarked.

Stating that the Congress will not be able to weaken the JDS, Kumaraswamy said the regional party will play an important role after the 2023 elections. Hitting out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said when the former was in the JDS, the party was getting around 19 per cent votes, and even now, after his exit, the party gets around 19 per cent votes. He accused the Congress leader of helping the BJP during the bypolls to eight Assembly seats when Yediyurappa was the CM.

The former CM expressed concern over huge spending, up to Rs 30 crore, in elections and said there is a need to bring in reforms to end such practices. Siddaramaiah refused to respond to allegations made by the JDS leader.

JDS sets up 20-member core committee

Bengaluru: The JDS has appointed former minister N B Nabi as its state party working president and constituted a state core committee headed by former minister Bandeppa Kashempur. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday released the list of the 20-member core committee that consists of Venkatarao Nadagouda, C S Puttaraju, Prajwal Revanna, Kupendra Reddy, Y S V Datta and B M Farooq among others. Former Prime Minister and party national president H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and state unit president H K Kumaraswamy are the special invitees.