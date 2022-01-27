Grama One to instill faith in system: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed government officials to implement the Grama One initiative effectively and provide all government services under one roof in rural areas. “People have lost faith in the system and officials should work hard so that this initiative restores people’s faith,” the CM said.

Urging the officials to make the initiative simple and people-friendly, Bommai said the Deputy Commissioners have to consider it as a top priority programme of the government. Grama One was launched in 3,024 gram panchayats in 12 districts on Wednesday.

The CM said Grama One centres will be started in all districts by March-end. “I will personally monitor this and put in efforts to making it successful. I will be in touch with the operators, tahsildar and DCs,’’ he told reporters after launching the initiative.

Stressing on monitoring, the CM said technical and legal training will be given to those who run these centres. A nodal officer will be deputed at every tahsildar office to monitor the system. The tahsildar and DC will be in touch with e-governance officers and ensure free flow of information and issuance of certificates, he said.

“This will be a big revolution. Government at the people’s doorstep is the main purpose of this initiative. If this is successful, people will have faith in the system. This is nothing but empowering people,” he added.

“This is a technologically-driven initiative. We have seen people waiting outside the tahsildar’s office to avail various certificates. This often leads to influence of middlemen and corruption. Through Grama One, the State Government has made an attempt to help people get many certificates, including Income Tax, caste, pension and ration card among others at these centres,” the CM said.

The government wants to introduce 100 services and, to begin with, about 25 services have been added. “Earlier, we had launched the initiative in four districts as a pilot project where more than six lakh people availed the services. Now it has been extended to 3,026 gram panchayats in 12 districts,’’ he added.