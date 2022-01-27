STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Grama One to instill faith in system: Bommai

Centres to come up in all dists by March-end

Published: 27th January 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed government officials to implement the Grama One initiative effectively and provide all government services under one roof in rural areas. “People have lost faith in the system and officials should work hard so that this initiative restores people’s faith,” the CM said. 

Urging the officials to make the initiative simple and people-friendly, Bommai said the Deputy Commissioners have to consider it as a top priority programme of the government. Grama One was launched in 3,024 gram panchayats in 12 districts on Wednesday. 

The CM said Grama One centres will be started in all districts by March-end. “I will personally monitor this and put in efforts to making it successful. I will be in touch with the operators, tahsildar and DCs,’’ he told reporters after launching the initiative. 

Stressing on monitoring, the CM said technical and legal training will be given to those who run these centres. A nodal officer will be deputed at every tahsildar office to monitor the system. The tahsildar and DC will be in touch with e-governance officers and ensure free flow of information and issuance of certificates, he said. 

“This will be a big revolution. Government at the people’s doorstep is the main purpose of this initiative. If this is successful, people will have faith in the system. This is nothing but empowering people,” he added. 
“This is a technologically-driven initiative. We have seen people waiting outside the tahsildar’s office to avail various certificates. This often leads to influence of middlemen and corruption. Through Grama One, the State Government has made an attempt to help people get many certificates, including Income Tax, caste, pension and ration card among others at these centres,” the CM said. 

The government wants to introduce 100 services and, to begin with, about 25 services have been added. “Earlier, we had launched the initiative in four districts as a pilot project where more than six lakh people availed the services. Now it has been extended to 3,026 gram panchayats in 12 districts,’’ he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Grama One
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp