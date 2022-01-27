STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka budget in the first week of March: CM

It will be Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's first-ever budget.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arriving to Cabinet meeting at Vidhnasoudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It's confirmed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present Karnataka state budget for the year 2022-23 in the first week of March.

The cabinet meeting approved the decision on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, CM Bommai said they are calling for a joint legislative session on February 14, which will be addressed by governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. It will be Bommai's first-ever budget.

Bommai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, is yet to start full-fledged meetings for the last budget ahead of the Assembly polls next year. The ministers are listing out budgetary demands. Health and education are expected to be given greater priority along with agriculture.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, had told The New Indian Express, that resources have shrunk due to the pandemic. "We need to be more cautious while presenting the budget. We are hoping for better support from the Union Government," he said.

The challenge is to present a development-oriented budget without burdening the people, he added.

"This budget will be crucial for us as we are facing elections in 2023," the leader said.

Each department plans to include many novel initiatives in the draft budget and will meet internally from this week.

