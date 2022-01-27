Karnataka: Transport reform report by March-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state-owned road transport corporations, including the KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC and BMTC, are projected to post combined losses of Rs 2,130 crore in one year till the end of March this year, according to experts. With the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic adding to the woes of the transport utilities, the state government had constituted a one-man committee, headed by retired IAS officer M R Srinivas Murthy, to look into how they can ensure profitability.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas Murthy said he has called for public responses till January 31. He said he has held meetings with many people in nearly a month and plans to get a report ready by March 28 or earlier, by when the three-month tenure of the committee ends. “Various suggestions have been coming and we will consider them,” he said.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalsad, who has been working closely with Sreenivas Murthy, said they will need to keep organizational strengths in focus while restructuring. “We are primarily here to serve, we are not an entity that puts profit first.”

Union members, former staffers and the general public have also been visiting him and giving suggestions on how to keep the mammoth KSRTC profitable. Official sources said they have also planned a meeting with citizens.