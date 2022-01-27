STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Transport reform report by March-end

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas Murthy said he has called for public responses till January 31.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus

BMTC bus (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state-owned road transport corporations, including the KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC and BMTC, are projected to post combined losses of Rs 2,130 crore in one year till the end of March this year, according to experts. With the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic adding to the woes of the transport utilities, the state government had constituted a one-man committee, headed by retired IAS officer M R Srinivas Murthy, to look into how they can ensure profitability. 

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas Murthy said he has called for public responses till January 31. He said he has held meetings with many people in nearly a month and plans to get a report ready by March 28 or earlier, by when the three-month tenure of the committee ends. “Various suggestions have been coming and we will consider them,” he said. 

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalsad, who has been working closely with Sreenivas Murthy, said they will need to keep organizational strengths in focus while restructuring. “We are primarily here to serve, we are not an entity that puts profit first.” 

Union members, former staffers and the general public have also been visiting him and giving suggestions on how to keep the mammoth KSRTC profitable. Official sources said they have also planned a meeting with citizens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp