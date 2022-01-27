STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Made-in-India app calls for one hour boycott of social media on data privacy day

Founder, MYn App, AS Rajgopal urged all media organisations, government agencies and fellow citizens to join the initiative on nation-wide social media blackout tomorrow

Published: 27th January 2022 10:00 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Data is precious and it is imperative to safeguard data in today’s global village, which is connected through social media. On the Data Privacy Day on Friday, a made-in-India, for the world Super App - MYn App - has called for a one hour nation-wide social media blackout between 5pm and 6pm.

“The hour-long social media pause is a sign of silent protest against all forms of privacy and data violation
occurring in our day-to-day social media environment,” said a company spokesperson. MYn is an App that functions on “100% privacy and zero targeted advertisements,” the spokesperson added.

Data Privacy Day is observed every year on January 28 to raise awareness around the importance of privacy, to empower individuals to stand for their personal and web privacy, to enable trust, and to
create a culture of owning one’s privacy responsibilities.

Founder, MYn App, AS Rajgopal urged all media organisations, government agencies and fellow citizens to join the initiative on nation-wide social media blackout tomorrow; from 5 pm to 6 pm to raise voice against “violation of data privacy, which is a pressing issue in today’s times. Privacy is a fundamental right,” said Rajgopal.


 

